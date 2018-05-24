Obituaries for May 24, 2018

Doris Marie Litson

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Doris Marie Litson, 74, were held May 22 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament in Fort Defiance.

Interment followed at the family plot in Black Rock, Arizona.

Doris was born Jan. 16, 1944, in Fort Defiance, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan). Her nali is Tódík’ózhí (Salt Water); chei is Tábaahá (Water’s Edge). She died May 17, 2018, in Albuquerque.

Doris attended Gallup public schools and Lynwood High School.

Doris is survived by her husband, Lee Litson Sr.; and daughters, Leanne Litson, Wendi Litson, Dawnel Litson, Janel Litson, and Tenneile Litson.

Doris is preceded in death by her son, Lee Litson Jr.

Pallbearers were Shane Bennett, Dustin Bennett, Lerin Todakonzie, Dondi Begay, Nino Begay, and Greg Todakonzie.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Marie Ann Gorman

FORT DEFIANCE — Funeral services for Marie Ann Gorman were held May 19 at the Fort Defiance Potter House. Interment followed at the Fort Defiance cemetery.

Marie was born Oct. 11, 1949, in Fort Defiance, into the Tsenabahilnii (Sleep Rock People Clan), born for Hashk’aa hadzohí (Yucca Fruit-Strung-Out-In-A-Line Clan). Her nali is Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House); chei is Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover). She died May 15, 2018, in Phoenix.

Marie attended Window Rock High School and worked for Sage Memorial Hospital in Ganado, Project Hope, and the Window Rock Police Department.

She enjoyed weaving rugs, traveling, playing bingo/casino, and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Marie is survived by her daughters, Karlene Shirley of Phoenix, and Karen Haskie of Salt Lake City; sons, Carl Dedman Jr. of Phoenix, Nathaniel Karlsson of Phoenix, and Kyle Karlsson of Fort Defiance; sisters, Rose Gorman Dedman of Fort Defiance, Julie Gorman Begaye of Gallup, Theresa Upshaw, and Bernice Roanhorse of Fort Defiance; and brothers, David Bryant Jr. of Fort Defiance, and Anslem Gorman of Nazlini, Arizona.

Pallbearers were Carl Dedman Jr., Matthew Dedman, Shane Dedman, Dakota Shirley, Brandon Shirley, and Thomas Juan.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Elsie T. Descheny

ROCK POINT, Ariz. — Funeral services for Elsie T. Descheny, 84, of Rock Point, Arizona, will be held Friday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at the Navajo Lutheran Mission Church in Rock Point. Burial will follow at the family plot in Rock Point.

Elsie was born July 25, 1933, in Chinle, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). She died May 22, 2018, in Chinle.

Elsie graduated from Wingate High School and retired from Rock Point Community School after 47 years of service. She enjoyed cooking and sewing.

Elsie is survived by her sons, Reeder Descheny, Roger Descheny, Leroy Descheny, Ralph Descheny Jr., and Roy Descheny; daughters, Rita Wilson, Darlene Shepherd, Ophelia Burnside, Matilda Descheny, and Lorinda Lee; parents, Kee and Asdzáá Yazzie Tsosie; and brother, Tom Tsosie of Chinle.

Elsie is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Descheny Sr.

Pallbearers will be Nickoles R. Burnside, Nolan R. Burnside, Navarro R. Burnside, Doyle Lee, Roderick Descheny, and Anderson Sells.

A reception will take place at the Circle Dee Ranch in Rock Point, following services.

Tse Bonito Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Terry Clyde

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Funeral services for Terry Clyde, 49, of Dilkon, Arizona, will be held Friday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church (411 N. Warren) in Winslow, Arizona, with Martinez Mike officiating. Burial will follow in Winslow.

Terry was born Sept. 18, 1968, in Winslow. He died May 18, 2018, in Holbrook, Arizona.

Terry attended Winslow High School and was employed as a silversmith. He enjoyed reading and spending time with family.

Terry is survived by his mother, Betty Clyde; brother, Darrin Clyde; and sisters, Beverly Nez, Christina Davis, Delphenia Clyde, Carm Johnson, Sylvia Begishe, and Natalie Brown.

Terry is preceded in death by his father, Hoskie Clyde; and brothers, Dalton Clyde, Gabriel Vaughn, and Juwayne Nez.

Pallbearers will be Darrin Clyde, Donovan Clyde, Jason Dixson, Trevor Betone, Edward Johnson Jr., and Robin Davis.

Honorary pallbearers will be Virgil Brown, Harold Mike, and Warren Mike.

A reception will take place at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, following services.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.