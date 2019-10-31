Select Page

Obituaries for Oct. 31, 2019

Posted by | Oct 31, 2019 | |

Lawrence G. Henry Sr.

Lawrence Henry Sr.

REHOBOTH, N.M. — Funeral services for Lawrence G. Henry Sr., 72, were held Oct. 26 at the Rehoboth Christian Reformed Church in Rehoboth, New Mexico. Interment followed at the family plot in Naschitti, New Mexico.

Lawrence was born Feb. 16, 1947, in Crownpoint, into the Kinlichíi’nii (Red House People Clan), born for Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan). His nali is Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House); chei is Áshiihí (Salt People). He passed away Oct. 18, 2019, in Albuquerque.

Lawrence graduated from Wingate High School in 1966 and attended Lanely College in Oakland, California. He worked and retired from Navajo Housing Authority on Sept. 16, 2013. He also worked for Consolidation Coal Company and Red Cross Organization in Albuquerque.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Dr. Rena A. Henry; sons, Kendall G. Henry, Lawrence G. Henry Jr. and Francis Yazzie III; daughter, Kendra N. Paul; brothers, Benjamin Henry Sr. and Wilford Henry; sisters, Freda B. Garnenez, Eleanor Light and Ronda Clichee; and 11 grandchildren.

Lawrence is preceded in death by his father, Bennie Henry; mother, Hazel C. Henry; sister, Grace V. Henry; brother, Harrison W. Henry; and nephew, Aaron Light.

Pallbearers were Larrin Henry, Colleen Henry, Faron Light, Kenneth Tache Jr., Lesoda Watson, Isaac Franchot, Jeff Clichee, and Darren Begay.
Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Veronica Lynn Montano

MONTICELLO, Utah — Funeral services for Veronica Lynn Montano, 49, will be held today, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. in Monticello, Utah. Burial will follow at the Monticello City Cemetery.

Veronica was born Dec. 20, 1969, in Monticello. She passed from this life on Oct. 26, 2019, in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Veronica is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home.


