Committee halts dismantling of LCR vendor booths

Posted by | May 23, 2019 | |

Committee halts dismantling of LCR vendor booths

Navajo Times | Rima Krisst
Tourists browse jewelry at a vendor booth at the Little Colorado River overlook last Friday.

CAMERON, Ariz.

An ongoing feud between the Navajo Nation Department of Parks and Recreation and the vendors at the Little Colorado Tribal Park appears to be resolved, at least temporarily.

Vendors will be allowed to keep their homemade booths while the access road to the overlook and parking lot are improved, the Navajo Nation Council’s Resources and Development Committee decreed last Wednesday after the vendors presented their case.

The vendors and Parks and Rec have been at odds for years over the placement of the booths and whether tourists should have the option to circumvent the booths to walk to the overlook.

Several months ago, the vendors were asked to dismantle their booths to make way for a $2.4 million Navajo Nation construction project that has been in the planning stages for over 10 years at the overlook of the Little Colorado River Gorge. Last week, as heavy equipment moved in, vendors mobilized to protect their booths and livelihoods from being demolished.

“We don’t know when they’re going to tear our stand down,” said vendor Dan Robbins. “One person says tomorrow. Another one says next week. There’s those big machines going. I don’t know if we should be here.”


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Mostly Cloudy

44.0 F (6.7 C)
Dewpoint: 36.0 F (2.2 C)
Humidity: 73%
Wind: from the Southwest at 19.6 gusting to 29.9 MPH (17 gusting to 26 KT)
Pressure: 29.94

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT



From the Wires

Today in Arizona History

Disaster declaration to free up funds for Navajo Nation

Harris' bill seeks to address racial bias in maternal care

BLM seeks vandals who defaced famous archaeological site

Montana filling gaps in missing persons programs, services

Crews contain gas leak near University of North Dakota

2 Rocky Boy police officers suspended after assault charges

Crow Tribe lifts 'boil order' for Pryor water system

Oregon joins effort to solve crimes against Native women

High court sides with Crow tribe member in hunting dispute

Rapid City mall welcomes new tenants after recent departures

Correction: Navajo Nation-Electricity story

Rapid City mall welcomes new tenants after recent departures

2 arrested for reservation stabbing in Shawano County

Tribes, environmentalists battle copper mine in Arizona

South Dakota VA hospitals banning tobacco use

Lake Okeechobee's lower level debated among stakeholders

Warren building unlikely connection with black female voters

Police: 1 killed in shooting; officer not injured

No longer in the dark: Navajo Nation homes get electricity