Delegates accept Nez’s speech as written report

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez was given only 10 minutes to present a report to the Navajo Nation Council Monday.

WINDOW ROCK

It wasn’t a pressing matter for the Navajo Nation Council to hear the priority lists from Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer.

They voted 7-6 on Monday to accept the State of the Nation address as a written report.

Nez and Lizer were a few steps away from the Council Chamber when lawmakers, led by Delegate Otto Tso’s motion, seconded by Delegate Edison Wauneka, voted to not hear Nez’s speech.

“Can I just motion to accept the report?” asked Tso. “He already emailed it out and we read it through. We already know who the division directors are, and he’s not here.”


Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.

