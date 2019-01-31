Delegates accept Nez’s speech as written report
WINDOW ROCK
It wasn’t a pressing matter for the Navajo Nation Council to hear the priority lists from Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer.
They voted 7-6 on Monday to accept the State of the Nation address as a written report.
Nez and Lizer were a few steps away from the Council Chamber when lawmakers, led by Delegate Otto Tso’s motion, seconded by Delegate Edison Wauneka, voted to not hear Nez’s speech.
“Can I just motion to accept the report?” asked Tso. “He already emailed it out and we read it through. We already know who the division directors are, and he’s not here.”
To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!
Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.
Find newsstand locations at this link.