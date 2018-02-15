Naabi carves up $10 million of funds

WINDOW ROCK

There is a balance of about $31.2 million in the Unreserved, Undesignated Fund and during a Naabik’iyati Committee meeting lawmakers approved about $10.7 million from the UUFB for various projects.

Projects include: $1.6 million for the Mexican Water power-line extension project; $200,000 to the Navajo Nation Office of Navajo Uranium Workers to make repairs to the existing modular building; $100,000 to the Division of Community Development for housing assessments; $396, 621 for the Navajo Election Administration; and $350,000 to the Navajo Nation Museum for the Treaty of 1868 exhibit.

Some projects, like the museum’s, were quickly approved but others, such as the election office’s, were met with comments about how the office has been managed.

Resource and Development Chair Alton Joe Shepherd, who has been rumored to be gearing up to run for Navajo Nation president, gave suggestions in hopes that requesting funds can be avoided by the administration in the future.

“I know there’s a base for 110 chapters per polling judges, all of that comes into play,” said Shepherd. “The only thing is you’re dealing with the primary in the fiscal year and new budget comes in É I think it’s about time we put that to rest and put in fixed assets of the legislative branch.”

He suggested to the election board to get out among Navajo voters, especially those that live in urban settings.

“Not everyone is inclined to come back and vote,” said Shepherd. “Some also don’t trust the system as far as voting early and getting votes counted.”

Before former director of the Division of Economic Department, Crystal Deschinny, resigned from her position, she asked for support on four economic development projects. One of them was allocating $1.4 million to former Chee’s Southwest Store in Pinon. This project is in need of demolition, cleanup, and redevelopment and committee members reluctantly approved it.

“There is money over there at economic development and they appear to be used as slush fund for certain projects, when the real need is here,” said Budget and Finance Committee member Leonard Tsosie. “Navajo economic development never takes steps to protect these properties.”

His real contention was toward Deschinny and the work she did during her tenure. Tsosie grappled with the work the former director did or did not do.

He also stated that these monies should not come from the UUFB but rather the Division of Economic Development itself.

“The president brought all these people from far away and said Ôplease confirm them’ É and one of them was Ms. Deschinny and she did not raise one dollar for these redevelopment sites,” said Tsosie. “She’s gone now and now I don’t how much we paid her, and travel. She’s somewhere else and putting it on her resume she was division director.”

Other projects listed in Deschinny’s list requesting UUFB funds included Round Rock Trading Post business site redevelopment project, which is requesting $400,000. Aother request is Jim’s business site redevelopment project asking for $2.2 million.

“It’s pretty hard to make a decision without the individual who is supposed to be planning,” said Budget and Finance Committee member Tuchoney Slim about owners and planners not attending Naabik’iyati. “Everyone should be here to talk about these and how they will be approved.”

All projects requests will be headed to Navajo Nation Council for final votes.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.