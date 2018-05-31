Nez files for president

Joins mix including Begaye, Shirley, Shepherd

By Arlyssa Becenti and Bill Donovan

Navajo Times

WINDOW ROCK

With only an hour for candidates to file for candidacy to run for Navajo Nation president, Vice President Jonathan Nez made a surprise move and threw his name in the hat.

“It’s a done deal,” Nez said after he filed. “I think there is a lot of candidates that will garner a lot of support but one support base that is lacking with all these candidates is with the young people.

“I think the young people need someone who they can identify with,” he said, “and with their urging, letting me know they support me, and pushing me to jump in the race, that was it.”

Nez took time off from his “Running for Resilience” run to come to Window Rock to file at the last minute.

He recently celebrated his 43rd birthday and Nez said he spoke with his family about this possible move and they left it up to him.

“It reminded me of three years ago when the nation was divided,” said Nez. “The reason why I took up the position of vice president was to bring the people back together and help heal the nation from its division.

“We have come back together as one as a people,” he said, “and if God and the people give me the opportunity I will do what I can to make a positive impact.”

