Shirley’s VP will push small business

WINDOW ROCK

Buu Nygren attended Joe Shirley Jr.’s announcement of his running mate on Tuesday with the intention of just showing support.

The 31-year-old had spent all summer campaigning for Shirley and was one of a handful of people interviewed for vice president candidate.

“I came here to celebrate Joe’s vice president and going into the general,” he said in disbelief, “not knowing that a few hours later I was going to get the phone call saying. ‘Hey, Cheii, come on back!”

Tuesday afternoon, shortly after unveiling Shirley’s running mate, campaign learned that its original choice, Peter Deswood III, was ineligible to hold a Navajo Nation office. Deswood was among the 40,000 voters who were purged from the voter registration rolls earlier this year for failing to vote in the last presidential election. This made him an unregistered voter and thereby ineligible to run for office, the Navajo Election Administration decided.

The Shirley campaign went with their backup choice, political newcomer Nygren from Red Mesa, Utah. “Dreams can become possible,” Nygren said with a smile. “I think Joe and I, we’re going to make a good combination. I think it’s going to represent my generation, the young professionals, highly educated and the new generation that’s coming up.”