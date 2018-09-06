Nez picks newcomer, businessman for VP

WINDOW ROCK

If candidate Jonathan Nez receives the numbers in the general election that he did in the primary, he will be handing the vice-president job to Myron Lizer.

On Tuesday, Lizer was named as Nez’s running mate. Relatively unknown to the Navajo political scene, Lizer was chosen not only through prayer but also based on his business success.

“I think during the election many of the folks that voted wanted a change, they don’t want people who have been in politics before,” said Nez. “The humbling numbers that we received we believe was a mandate for us – the Nez4Prez team – to bring in someone new.”

Born in Ganado, Lizer has lived in Fort Defiance all his life. His choice by Nez changes the practice of candidates choosing running mates from opposite states. But his father is from Coalmine, New Mexico.

Lizer and his wife, Dottie, have three children – Dwayne, Kevin and Halle. He founded the Window Rock chapter of the U.S. Junior Chamber of Commerce, provided financial literacy training to entrepreneurs, and is president of Navajo Westerners Ace Hardware Stores and Lumber Yards.

Lizer graduated from Window Rock High and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fort Lewis College. He was once employed by the Southern Ute Indian Tribe as an accountant for the Southern Ute Growth Fund.