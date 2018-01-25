Sports heroes honored on Council’s first day

WINDOW ROCK

Nicco Montaño was mobbed by adoring fans wanting to get a photograph with her outside the Navajo Nation Council Chamber Monday.

As is the custom during Council sessions, delegates recognize accomplishments of outstanding individuals. During Monday’s first day of the 23rd Navajo Nation Council’s winter session, Montaño; the St. Michael’s volleyball team; two-time American Youth Bull Riding Champion Jacob David from Grand Falls, Arizona; the family of the late Verner V. Duus; and David and Darlene Peshlakai were honored.

After receiving a silver and turquoise necklace, Montaño, a native of Lukachukai, Arizona, went outside and graciously gave half an hour of her time to take photos with people who came to Window Rock to get a glimpse of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s flyweight women’s champion – the first Navajo to ever earn such a title from the UFC.

“I love the necklace,” she said. “It’s beautiful and I know it’s a way for people to show how thankful and appreciative (they are) of what I do.” Although she was happy to take pictures with everyone, she said it was her first time ever attending a Council session and she was trying to get back inside so she could observe the delegates at work.

Montaño was accompanied by her mother, Connette Blair. “This is fantastic!” said Blair. “You can really understand the meaning of honor.”

Blair admitted she was apprehensive at first when her daughter wanted to be a professional fighter. The only way she could even understand her daughter’s need to pursue a risky path and actually accept it and support her is by knowing it’s in Montaño’s blood. Her great-grandfather, King Paul Mike, was a Navajo Code Talker and her father, Frank Montano, was a boxer. “This is something (she) is born with,” said Blair.

“This is how she was born … this is how I understand it. Her grandfather was a boxer, her dad was a boxer, and it’s in her blood.”





