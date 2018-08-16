Surveys of forum crowds give nod to Chee

LOS ANGELES

With the primary for Navajo Nation president now less than two weeks away, the big question on everyone’s mind is, Who are the favorites?

The Diné Policy Institute and the Office of Navajo Government Development have taken two surveys of people who attended the candidate forums at Twin Arrows Casino and in Shiprock to see who they support in the primary.

At Twin Arrows, the candidate who received the most votes was Shiprock Council Delegate Tom Chee with 36 percent of the 551 people who took part in the survey. He was followed by the current vice president, Johnathan Nez, with 16 percent and Emily Ellison with 8 percent.

In Shiprock, the top three were Nez with 17 percent, Chee with 16 percent and former president Joe Shirley Jr. with 14 percent. In this case, 463 people filled out the survey.

The actual vote total at Shiprock was: Nez, 80; Chee, 75; Shirley, 66; Tom Tso, 65; Dineh Benally, 28; Calvin Lee Jr., 28; Russell Begaye, 24; Hope MacDonald Lonetree, 19; Ellison, 18; Nick Taylor, 6; Alton Joe Shepherd, 12; Norman Patrick Brown, 5; Trudie Jackson, 5; Shawn Redd, 5; and 3 for Kevin Cody.