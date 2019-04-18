Select Page

‘It’s only going to get better’ for Lady Lynx

Posted by | Apr 18, 2019 | |

‘It’s only going to get better’ for Lady Lynx

Navajo Times | Paul Natonabah
Gallup’s Raquel Tennison (32) tags out Rehoboth’s Jessica Triplett (13) before throwing the ball to first base at Ford Canyon Park in Gallup last Thursday afternoon.

GALLUP

It has taken some time for Rehoboth softball coach Shawna Bailey to realize the true potential of her team.

Last year the Lady Lynx went to state and amassed a 17-9 overall record. They finished as the reserve champion in District 1-1A/3A play with an 8-2 mark.

Coming into this season, however, there were some question marks about how her team would stack up as five of the 18 girls on the team had some state experience.

“The girls I have are a very young team,” Bailey said. “There was a lot of learning going on, a lot of hands-on stuff at the start of the season but we’re seeing improvements. It’s only going to get better for us.”

Last Thursday, the Lady Lynx hosted the Gallup JV and although they came up short by scores of 21-7 and 23-3, Bailey remains optimistic about the rest of the season as they hope to make another state playoff bid.

“This game with Gallup JV is a learning experience for us,” she said. “I hope it shows the girls that we can compete with anybody.”

In the opening game, the Lynx led 6-5 at the end of the first frame. Gallup JV plated a run in the second and the game remained tied before the Lady Bengals pounded out six hits in the top of the fourth for a 13-6 advantage.

After a one-run fifth, the Lady Bengals tallied seven more runs as this game ended in six innings.

“We had a good start,” Bailey said. “We were up one run in the bottom of the first and the girls were coming up to bat with confidence. They were swinging and we went through our entire lineup.

“I think my girls got intimidated but this was a learning experience,” she said. “We just have to build confidence.”


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

After Notre Dame, support for torched black churches swells

Survivor of Texas tornado describes escape from grass house

Warren national-monument pledge could appeal to Western Dems

Tribes denounce North Dakota ID law in congressional hearing

California school district eyes name tied to Confederacy

Flooding affects some eastern Oregon residents

Indigenous leaders want less drilling near sacred sites

Bill in Congress would resolve large Utah water rights claim

Helicopter crashes in field on outskirts of metro Phoenix

Indigenous leaders want less drilling near sacred sites

Choctaw historian to release new book on food sovereignty

Lawmakers weigh push to restrict drilling near sacred sites

Native American tribe seeks to set water quality standards

Strong storms in US South kill at least 8 and injure dozens

Utah school ditching 'Redmen' team names goes with 'Reds'

Bering Sea changes startle scientists, worry residents

Former Navajo Nation official sentenced in theft case

Checkerboard complicates effort to protect sacred sites

West Virginia ramp farmer looking for successor

Competing cemetery proposals could impact Alamo plans

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

71.0 F (21.7 C)
Dewpoint: 10.9 F (-11.7 C)
Humidity: 10%
Wind: from the Northwest at 12.7 gusting to 25.3 MPH (11 gusting to 22 KT)
Pressure: 30.25

More weather »