‘It’s only going to get better’ for Lady Lynx

GALLUP

It has taken some time for Rehoboth softball coach Shawna Bailey to realize the true potential of her team.

Last year the Lady Lynx went to state and amassed a 17-9 overall record. They finished as the reserve champion in District 1-1A/3A play with an 8-2 mark.

Coming into this season, however, there were some question marks about how her team would stack up as five of the 18 girls on the team had some state experience.

“The girls I have are a very young team,” Bailey said. “There was a lot of learning going on, a lot of hands-on stuff at the start of the season but we’re seeing improvements. It’s only going to get better for us.”

Last Thursday, the Lady Lynx hosted the Gallup JV and although they came up short by scores of 21-7 and 23-3, Bailey remains optimistic about the rest of the season as they hope to make another state playoff bid.

“This game with Gallup JV is a learning experience for us,” she said. “I hope it shows the girls that we can compete with anybody.”

In the opening game, the Lynx led 6-5 at the end of the first frame. Gallup JV plated a run in the second and the game remained tied before the Lady Bengals pounded out six hits in the top of the fourth for a 13-6 advantage.

After a one-run fifth, the Lady Bengals tallied seven more runs as this game ended in six innings.

“We had a good start,” Bailey said. “We were up one run in the bottom of the first and the girls were coming up to bat with confidence. They were swinging and we went through our entire lineup.

“I think my girls got intimidated but this was a learning experience,” she said. “We just have to build confidence.”