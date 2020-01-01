Unstoppable Lady Hornets clinch second tourney title 

By Candace Begody

Special to the Times

PHOENIX

The Ganado Lady Hornets played some of the best teams Arizona could offer during the Lady Titan Winter Hoops Classic at Arcadia High.

“These teams were bigger, faster, more athletic and were just tough to handle,” said Mike Bitsui, Ganado’s head coach adding that many of the opposing teams towered over the Lady Hornets. “But we pride ourselves on our defensive game. We just played defense, we played good man-to-man, we are on the ball, we pressured full-court throughout the game, and if we got beat, we had good rotation.”

That paid off for the Lady Hornets as they clinched their second tournament title of the season after beating the Salpointe Catholic Lancers 60-55 in overtime on Saturday night.

“They played with a lot of heart,” Bitsui said. “It didn’t matter how tall the other teams were, it didn’t matter if they we’re the smaller team, they came to compete.”

In pool play, Ganado’s first game was against Coconino High, a 4A school, on Dec. 26, a game they won fairly easy with a final score of 61-29. But after their first game, the wins did not come as easy.

Their second pool play game against 6A powerhouse Xavier Prep went back and forth and could have been the game to knock out Ganado. But Ganado snuck past Xavier Prep, 53-51.

“This is one of the best 6A schools in the state,” said head coach Mike Bitsui. “The girls ended up knocking them off.”

Against Xavier Prep, much credit went to Michelene Coleman, who led the team with 21 points.

“She dominated the game and really stepped up,” said Bitsui. “She pretty much carried us past Xavier Prep.”

After being seeded and placed into their bracket, the Hornets played the North Lady Mustangs, another 4A team, but once again, Ganado pulled off a win, 51-46. Abigail Benally led the team with 13 points, followed by Jaedin James with 11 points.

In the semifinals, Ganado played the Dobson Mustangs, another 6A school, and once again, were neck and neck throughout the game.

“It was a pretty close game,” Bitsuie said. “This game came down to the last shot. Dobson had a three pointer at the end and missed it. We were able to stop that last shot.”

Ganado won by a mere two points, 44-42. Abigail Benally was the leading scorer with14 points, followed by Deana Curley with 10 points.

In the championship game against Salpointe Catholic on Saturday, Ganado won in overtime with a final score of 60-55. Coleman again led the team with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Abigail Benally followed 13 points and 7 assists. Jayla McIntosh contributed 12 points.

“This was a good test for us, getting to play better schools,” Bitsui said. “We knew we’d be playing against bigger teams and we knew we had to step it up. But the girls weren’t intimidated. They wanted to see what they could do and they pretty much did what they were supposed to in the five games.

“They played good defense,” he continued. “Everyone that got into the game, even our bench, they stepped up. They were cheering on our team. There was good effort and good play all around.”

Ganado’s overall record is now 15-1. Their only loss was against Snowflake.

“That one loss woke up the team,” Bitsui said. “It showed them that they can’t mess around. They can’t just show up and expect to win. It showed them that they have to bring it every night. Since then, we’ve been on a streak of good plays and wins.”

Ganado also won the Sedona Invitational Basketball Tourney for 1A to 4A teams, held Dec. 12-14. There, Ganado beat Window Rock for the championship title, 37-32.

Of the Lady Titan tournament, Bitsui added, “I also want to thank our fans. The gym was packed with fans, parents, and alumni. It was really awesome to see. It had an impact on the girls.”

Ganado returns to action on Jan. 7 when it hosts Monument Valley at 6 p.m. at the Hornet Pavilion in a 3A North Region contest.



