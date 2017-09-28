Ganado still undefeated with win over Chinle
WINDOW ROCK
The wind last Friday night did little to stop the Ganado Hornets.
So did the distractions that are associated with homecoming festivities.
Ganado registered another win under first-year coach Mike Bitsuie. The Hornets improved their overall record to 5-0 with a 28-16 victory over Chinle in a 3A North opener.
“It was a good win for us,” Bitsuie said. “We prepared all week and knew what Chinle was capable of. They are a good team with experience coaches.”
The Ganado coach said the wind gust reached 20-30 mph for most of the evening so it made it tough for junior quarterback Herman Kee to throw.
Nonetheless, he had a good passing game by completing 12-of-17 passes for 202 yards and two scores.
Bitsuie said his players had fun taking part in homecoming but when it came to game time they wiped out those distractions.
“We got into our normal routine,” he said. “We had to show up and play tough in all aspects of the game.”
Ganado scored first with Kee throwing a 25-yard TD pass to senior Laken Wauneka. Kee converted the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
The Hornets added to their lead when Kee targeted senior Justin Curley for a 29-yard touchdown reception. Kee tacked on the two-point conversion for a 16-0 cushion.
In the second, Chinle cut the lead in the half when quarterback Antwan Gray connected with tight end William Carroll for a 58-yard TD reception.
“We had a miscommunication by our corner and safety,” he said. “Other than that we did a solid job keeping their passing game in check. Our defensive line and linebackers did a good pressuring their quarterback all evening.”
