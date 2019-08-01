Becenti proves he has the right stuff for the pros

Posted by | Aug 1, 2019 | |

Becenti proves he has the right stuff for the pros

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Tie-down roper Erik Becenti ropes his calf during Saturday night’s performance of the Eastern Navajo Fair. Becenti placed second in the AIRCA-sanctioned rodeo and the following day he won the NNRA rodeo in Crownpoint.

CROWNPOINT

Making the transition from the junior rodeo to the Indian professional ranks took some time for Erik Becenti.

The Brimhall, New Mexico cowboy felt that he “wasn’t good enough,” so he took a year off before he bought his INFR card last season.

“I put in a lot of practice and slowly I started to build my confidence,” Becenti said.

That confidence was on full display as the 21-year-old cowboy captured the tie-down title at the NNRA-sanctioned Eastern Navajo Fair on Sunday with a winning time of 12.18 seconds. (In the AIRCA rodeo, he placed second.)

“I thought I broke out,” Becenti said of Sunday’s run. “I knew my calf was going to run and I just tried to get out pretty good.”

Becenti said he didn’t know much about his draw so he relied on his abilities to get it roped and tied. And although he did bobble on his tie, Becenti emerged as the winner, besting some of the top tie-down ropers in the NNRA ranks.

“I wasn’t sure if that 12-second run was going to hold,” he said.

This was Becenti’s first win at the Eastern Navajo Fair and now he has his sights on finishing out the season strong.

“Hopefully this win will get my confidence going,” he said.

In the steer wrestling event, Mulholland Well, New Mexico cowboy Matthew Jodie seized two titles winning both the AIRCA and NNRA rodeos at the Eastern Navajo Fair.

On Sunday, Jodie dropped his steer in 4.53 seconds as he finished ahead of Mexican Springs, New Mexico cowboy Brandon Bates, who clocked in at 5.05 seconds.

“This is sweet,” Jodie said of being a double winner. “I drew a couple of good steers and I used them.”


Rate:

About The Author

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Light Rain

67.0 F (19.4 C)
Dewpoint: 57.0 F (13.9 C)
Humidity: 71%
Wind: West at 5.8 MPH (5 KT)
Pressure: 30.35

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

No answers 1 year later in American Indian woman's death

A history of racism is woven into the US presidency

Native American congresswoman endorses Elizabeth Warren

Alaska Native villages get $5M to combat rural violence

ACLU creates new position focusing on indigenous issues

Presidents have made racist gestures throughout US history

Sometimes overlooked Chicago River museum gets 250K visitors

More than 460K walleye fingerlings stocked in Michigan bay

Oneidas to start sports betting at upstate NY casino

Appeals court agrees with tossing lawsuit over power plant

US Rep. Davids draws first GOP challenger in Kansas district

San Juan County paid nearly $500K for Bears Ears lobbying

Tribe opposes Wyoming oilfield pollution proposal

Feds pay $24 million to Idaho ag operations over trade war

Scorsese visits Osage Nation ahead of filming

Paddling in canoe, students learn Native American history

Homes evacuated due to wildfire north of Helena

Man sentenced, ordered to pay restitution for defrauding IRS

Oklahoma tribal leaders unite in gaming compacts stance

Fort Atkinson State Historical Park in eastern Nebraska to celebrate bicentennial