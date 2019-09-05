Brazilian wins PBR event before large crowd

Posted by | Sep 5, 2019 | |

WINDOW ROCK

With his first place win at the PBR’s Buckin on the Rez, Jose Vitor Leme is making a push at becoming a world champion.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero

Professional bull rider Jose Vitor Leme from Rieas do Rio Pareo, Brazil, hangs on Tuesday night during the PBR’s Buckin on the Rez at the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena in Window Rock. Leme rode for a score of 86 points.

On Wednesday night before a large crowd at the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena, Leme went a perfect 2-for-2 for a combined score of 177 points, which included a first-place ride of 91 points aboard Sledge Hammer (Golden Boys) in the opening round.

“This is awesome,” Leme said. “I’m very happy to come here, my first time … and lot of great fans. I really love this. This is awesome, this is really helping us ride bulls.”

In the championship round, Leme secured the title by posting an 86-point ride on Chaos Ghost (Winston Bucking Bulls/Melton Bull Company) as he collected 220 points to move up to No. 2 in the world standings behind top-ranked Jess Lockwood, who opted out of the Window Rock event.

“I feel very happy for this,” Leme said. “This is my dream. My dream is to be No. 1 and now I’m No. 2.”

With Wednesday night’s win, Leme surpassed former No. 2 Chase Outlaw in the world standings as the Brazilian cowboy has collected 4,482 points.

He trails Lockwood by 248 points heading into this weekend’s PBR Unleash the Beast Anaheim Invitational.

“I have a lot of confidence for my next event in Anaheim because I win here,” Leme said.

Leme said he got on “some great bulls” in Window Rock to earn his points.

“I did my work and I (had to) make my points,” he said. “I’m very happy.”

With an aggregate of 174.50 points, Joao Ricardo Vieira finished behind behind Leme while fellow countryman Marco Eguchi came in third with 174 points.

Hometown cowboy Cody Jesus rode 1-of-2 bulls as he finished 7th overall by coverng his opening round bull with 90.50 points on Mortimer (Julio Moreno/Dallaas Schott).

In the championship round, the defending Buckin on the Rez champion rode I’m a Secret (TDS Bucking Bulls) for 7.30 seconds, losing his grip at the tail end of his ride.

Jesus was unavailable for comments afterward.

In addition to Jesus, a pair of Diné bull riders took part with Keyshawn Whitehorse and Justin Granger getting bucked off in the opening round.


Rate:

About The Author

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Partly Cloudy

76.0 F (24.4 C)
Dewpoint: 36.0 F (2.2 C)
Humidity: 23%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.34

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Environmentalists want New Mexico uranium mine blocked

Tribal leaders seek accurate census counts on reservations

Utah county paid $360K on legal fight in renowned canyon

`This Tender Land' is an affecting story about growing up

Grand Canyon to make second run at corralling bison herd

Northern Arizona organizations uniting to preserve artifacts

Indiana casinos ready for start of sports wagering

Washington council to pay tribute to tribal heritage weekly

Federal authorities seize $4 million in drugs in New Mexico

Dior stokes outrage with new ad for its Sauvage fragrance

New plan targets salmon-eating sea lions in Columbia River

Cherokee Nation's council OKs pick for US House delegate

Judge rules disputed land is part of Yakama Reservation

Ex-tribe chapter accounts specialist pleads guilty to fraud

Report: US Native American health agency at crossroads

A Native American radio station on air again in Washington

Public high school planned on Pine Ridge Reservation

Sturgeon removed to avoid river chemicals targeting lampreys