Mature Jesus rides with the best in PBR

Based on what he did last year, Cody Jesus was not expecting an invitation to the 22nd Annual Ty Murray Invitational.

In his first appearance at this iconic event, Jesus went 0-3 and wondered if he blew his chances of getting invited again.

“I thought for a second that they were not going to invite me but this means a bunch,” Jesus said. “I feel lucky to be invited back so I want to thank Ty Murray for considering me.”

Admittedly, Jesus said things did not work out for him last year as an 18-year-old experiencing the elite level of the PBR.

“That was the kid side of Cody Jesus and I had not really matured yet,” the Sawmill, Arizona, bull rider said. “I was coming off the win from the INFR and everyone was expecting big things out of me. I kind of put all that pressure on myself and all the bright lights got to me.”

Afterward, Jesus said he was worried about what others thought of his ability to compete with the top brass of the sport.

“It took awhile to get over that but from then on I rode a bunch of bulls and I felt like I really matured,” he said.

When told about Jesus’ feelings, nine-time World Champion Ty Murray said as long as he is “kicking butt” he’s going to keep getting him invited.

