Whitehorse, on 1st PBR season, seeks his destiny

ALBUQUERQUE

Keyshawn Whitehorse had known it for years.

The people within the PBR family saw it coming since his debut in 2015 while on the Touring Pro Division.

Whitehorse, a Diné with roots in Aneth, Utah, is experiencing his first season on the elite level of the PBR.

“This is just something that I’ve always worked for my whole life,” Whitehorse said. “I am trying to strive to reach greatness. I’m working hard every day, which was implemented through my father’s teachings.

“Just being able to be here is a great gift from God and I want to continue to rise and continue to fulfill my destiny,” he said.

Over the weekend, Whitehorse took part in the 22nd Annual Ty Murray Invitational, the 11th stop of the 25th PBR: Unleash the Beast.

With it being his first year on the elite tour, this was Whitehorse’s first year experiencing the power of the Pit, which is now known as Dreamstyle Arena, in Albuquerque.

“I love it,” he said of the atmosphere. “If I can ride here and bring inspiration to my people I’m all for it. I know as Native Americans we kind of struggle in that area. We struggle in not wanting to leave home and achieve what we want to do. I want them to have that joy when they see me ride and I hope that resonates with them.”

PBR nine-time World Champion Ty Murray said he’s seeing a lot of promise from Whitehorse.

