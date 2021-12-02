New Mexico state champ shares ‘Runner of the Year’ award with Ganado, Holbrook harriers
WINDOW ROCK
The Tohatchi boys’ cross-country team didn’t win the 3A state crown in New Mexico, but the Cougars got an individual title from Melvin Scott Jr.
The Tohatchi senior found another gear to edged chief rival Kameron Eustace of Zuni at the finish line, winning the state title by a mere three-hundredth of a second.
Scott won the 5K-race in 16 minutes, 35.54 seconds while Eustace clocked in at 16:35.57.
His triumph helped him secure a slot on the Times’ Runner of the Year award.
“This is a huge accomplishment and I feel good about this,” Scott said, while adding that he peaked at the right time of the season to win the state title.
“That was my last high school race, so I had to get it together,” he said.
The Tohatchi harrier shares this award with Holbrook senior Namath Gene and Ganado’s Micah Slivers.
Scott said he didn’t expect to be chosen as the co-runner of the year, but Tohatchi coach Fern Spencer said his selection was well deserved.
“I think it’s awesome because he worked hard all season long,” she said. “He did what he had to do and that was the final icing on the cake when he came in first at state.
“We’re all proud of him here at Tohatchi High,” she said. “And, of course, his relatives are proud of him too. He deserved it and he just kept after and after it.”
In his state debut, Gene placed fourth at the Arizona Division III state meet, covering the 5K-course in 16:33.6.
“I really wanted to make state,” Gene said. “That was my big goal this year and I ended up fourth.”
And although he had never run in a state meet, the Holbrook senior felt confident about his chances going into last month’s race.
“I didn’t run last year because of COVID and my sophomore season I didn’t make state, but I ran at home though,” he said.
Gene said he didn’t expect to be named co-runner of the year, but he feels that he worked hard to earn this award.
“It caught me off guard, but I feel like my hard work has really paid off,” he said.
In the Division III race, Slivers completed his race in 16:34.2, finishing third overall.
This past season, Slivers won five meets including the David Charles Invite at Rehoboth Christian, the Curtis Williams Invite in Gallup and the Window Rock Invite.
Slivers also captured the 2A North and 2A sectional crowns.
The recipients for coach of the year went to longtime Zuni coach Chris Carroll and first-year Page coach Brandon Dugi.
Under the tutelage Carroll the Thunderbirds captured the school’s 21st state title, which is second best behind Laguna-Acoma.
The T-Birds had three runners place in the top 10 with Eustace taking second, Alec Lastyano placing fifth and Andrew Romancito taking ninth.
Zuni finished with a team score of 32 points, beating out district rival Tohatchi for the blue trophy. Tohatchi came in a close second with 45 points.
Dugi’s Page team took second in the Division III state meet with 127 points behind Tucson’s Salpointe Catholic.
The Sand Devils placed three runners in the top 25 headed by the 16th-place finish from Colton Yazzie, followed by Cody Slim (24th) and Tanner Dugi (25th).
All-Stars
Bahozhoni Church, Albuquerque
Noah Higgins, Aztec
Javen Chavez, Bloomfield
Cody Toya, Cleveland
Tristan James, Chinle
Tristan Xicohtencati, Chinle
Tylon Tsosie, Crownpoint
Isaiah Revel, Dulce
Lance Harris, Flagstaff
Cole Troxler, Flagstaff
Shaydon Begay, Flagstaff
Robert Parker, Flagstaff
Theodore Roundface, Gallup
Ukiah Smith, Gallup
Micah Slivers, Ganado
Cauy Curley, Ganado
Jayden Smith, Ganado
Namath Gene, Holbrook
Damon Attakai, Holbrook
Jerren Tenakhongva, Hopi
Milson Tessay, Hopi
Shereef McKinney, Hopi
Milan Waquie, Jemez Valley
Aiden Kazhe-Chino, Laguna-Acoma
Tagoya Pedro, Laguna-Acoma
Dathan Esson, Kirtland Central
Justin Yazzie, Many Farms
Tayan Benson, Miyamura
George Piestewa, Miyamura
Elway Begay, NACA
Gentry Arthur, Navajo Pine
Devin Lansing, Navajo Prep
Hecktor Thompson, Newcomb
Deonquentin Begay, Newcomb
Colton Yazzie, Page
Cody Slim, Page
Tanner Dugi, Page
Hunter Jensen, Page
Nunez Eriacho, Pine Hill
Daniel Biakeddy, Pinon
Dean Klah, Pinon
Shayton Brown, Rehoboth Christian
Charles Lynch, Rehoboth Christian
Jeremiah Chavez, Santa Fe Indian
Russell Coriz, Santa Fe Indian
Logan Pioche, Shiprock
O’Rye Franklin, Shiprock
Melvin Scott Jr., Tohatchi
Briley Dauphinais, Tohatchi
Jimmie Chavez III, Tohatchi
Nicholas Yazzie, Tohatchi
Jared Peterson, Tohatchi
Ian Silversmith, Thoreau
Alisseo Honahni, Tuba City
Joshua Begay, Valley
Shane Phillips, Valley
Weston Manygoats, Whitehorse
Keeyah Begay, Whitehorse
Ryan Kee, Window Rock
Payton Nicholas, Winslow
Leon Barton, Winslow
Kameron Eustace, Zuni
Alec Lastyano, Zuni
Andrew Romancito, Zuni
Derrick Zunie, Zuni
Kyle Awelgate, Zuni
You must be logged in to post a comment.