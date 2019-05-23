Newton’s ability to fly nets 3rd place in high jump

ALBUQUERQUE

There was always something a little different about Shiprock senior Tyris Newton.

From a young age, Newton showed the ability to fly. But it wasn’t until high school that others saw his ability.

“I was dunking my junior year,” Newton said. “That was kind of a sign.”

Newton finished third in the Class 4A state high jump, clearing 6 feet. Newton placed behind Valley’s Adam Giron, who cleared 6 feet, 6 inches for first, and Gabe Holesinger, who placed second.

Newton entered state competition as the No. 1 seed, a first for him and the school. Although he didn’t do as well as expected, he was still satisfied.

“I PR’d this year, but I didn’t jump my PR at state,” Newton said. “I was very excited coming in as the top seed. It was great competition and I was glad to compete.”

Newton said he had an injury at the district meet, a week before the state meet. But he tried to make sure it wasn’t a factor.

“I recently hurt my knee at the last track meet, so the goal was just to rest,” he said, “just have confidence, be as relaxed as you can, and jump.”

Newton said his potential didn’t show until his junior year. A little encouragement from a coach went a long way, he said.

“My coach told me that I had true potential, so I just stick with high jump,” Newton said. “I gravitated toward high jump, that’s what I was specializing in.”

Newton placed sixth in state competition last season and returned with a different mindset.

“It was definitely my work ethic and my workouts, because I was putting in three hours in the weight room each day since last year,” he said. “My senior year I’ve just been grinding this whole year.”