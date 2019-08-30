Tohatchi looking forward to ‘our meet’

Posted by | Aug 30, 2019 | |

Tohatchi looking forward to ‘our meet’

File photo
Runners at last year’s Nashdoitsoh Invitational jockey for position at the start of the boys' 5K race north of Tohatchi, N.M.. Roughly 20 schools will be participating, ranging from mid school to high school.

MCGAFFEY, N.M.

The 2019 prep cross-country season kicks off today with the Nashdoitsoh Invitational, which is hosted by Tohatchi.

Tohatchi coach Fern Spencer said roughly 20 schools will be participating, ranging from mid school to high school.

“We’re looking forward to hosting our meet,” said Spencer, who advised the general public to start arriving by at least 2 p.m. to help ease the congestion on the way up to Hamburger Hill.

There are six races scheduled with the first race starting at 3 p.m. with the mid school boys followed by the mid school girls.

At 4 p.m. the varsity boys will start their race and then the varsity girls. The JV boys are scheduled for 5 p.m. followed by the JV girls.

“We’re pretty anxious about our meet,” said Spencer, who added that New Mexico Activities Association assistant sports directors Chris Kedge and Jackie Martinez will be in attendance.

Martinez is the NMAA director for cross-country while Kedge heads the track and field program.

“They’re going to be our honored guests and we’re excited about them coming to our meet,” Spencer said. “They work out of the NMAA office and they both do a great job in promoting our sport.”

Spencer said the cross-country course will remain the same but just recently they had to patch up some spots due to the rain the area has received.

“We had some little ruts here and there but our chapter and our people took care of it,” she said. “We’re thankful for our school board member who got the backhoe tractor out there.”

As the district meet host, Spencer is anticipating that most of the District 1-3A members are going to be there, which consists of Crownpoint, Navajo Prep, Tohatchi, Thoreau, Wingate and Zuni.

“It’ll be somewhat of a dress rehearsal for those teams,” Spencer said.
In addition to their district brethren, other schools taking part include Gallup, Miyamura, Navajo Pine, Ramah, Rehoboth and Shiprock.

“We’re one of the first meets on the NMAA schedule,” Spencer said. “It’s going to be a fun meet.”

 


Rate:

About The Author

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

86.0 F (30.0 C)
Dewpoint: 39.0 F (3.9 C)
Humidity: 19%
Wind: Northeast at 8.1 MPH (7 KT)
Pressure: 30.31

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Sturgeon removed to avoid river chemicals targeting lampreys

US attorney: Feds push for progress on tribal safety

Today in Arizona History

Regulators hold hearing on disputed uranium mine

Warm Springs water woes aren't over

Man charged in child's death on Ely Shoshone reservation

Expansion of Montana coal mine gets backing after sale

Archaeology day planned at Wickliffe Mounds

Virginia gov signs deal expanding Mattaponi reservation

Editorial NW Arkansas Democrat-Gazette: Racing Commission to decide state's fourth casino license

Editorial from Enid News & Eagle: Renegotiating gaming compacts an uphill battle

State, nonprofits brainstorm overcoming 2020 census hurdles

Dakota Access protester seeks release of officers' testimony

N Carolina's high court hears case on race and death penalty

Knife River Indian Villages hosts native languages summit

Ruins unearthed in Colorado during construction preparations

Book tries to show how US democracy hurt Native Americans

Race and the death penalty: Arguments ongoing in N Carolina

Judge: northwestern Lower Peninsula is not an Indian reservation

Civil rights and business leader Michael Van Leesten dies at 80