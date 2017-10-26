Outside looking in

, October 26, 2017

Window Rock netters hoping for a playoff spot

FORT DEFIANCE

Player jumps with arm stretched high.

Navajo Times | Paul Natonabah
Window Rock sophomore middle hitter Jana Solee eyes the ball during a match with the Tuba City Lady Warriors in Fort Defiance Oct. 21. The Scouts were swept, 3-0. Window Rock is currently ranked No. 22 in the latest Arizona Interscholastic Association poll and they are hoping to make the Class 3A state playoffs.26

Like most teams on the bubble, the Window Rock Lady Scouts are hoping to improve their chances at a state tournament berth this week.

Window Rock completed the regular season last week, losing to Tuba City in straight sets last Saturday afternoon. The set scores were 25-15, 26-24 and 25-20.

The Scouts, 6-11 overall and 3-7 in conference play, earned the No. 5 seed and they are scheduled to play No. 4 Page (8-9, 4-6) in the first round of the 3A North Region volleyball tournament at 9:45 a.m. at Monument Valley High School.

The winner of that game advances and plays top seed Monument Valley (14-3, 10-0) with the survivor playing in the championship game, which is scheduled for 5 p.m.

“We still have a chance to go to state,” Window Rock coach Amelia Holtsoi said, adding that her club needs to make the championship game to get an automatic bid.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 6 seed Chinle (5-13, 0-10) plays No. 3 Ganado (11-6, 5-5) at 11:30 a.m. with the winner advancing in the next round with a date with No. 2 seed Tuba City (14-3, 8-2).

On Tuesday night, the Lady Hornets rallied from a 2-1 deficit to pull out a 20-25, 25-11, 13-25, 27-25, 15-10 win over Chinle on senior night.

“It’s good to know that our team can recover from a couple of bad sets,” Ganado coach Jerome Burns said in a telephone interview. “That is always good to see.”


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

  Find newsstand locations at this link.


Categories: Volleyball
Tags: Lady Scouts

About Author

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie

Quentin Jodie is the Sports Editor for the Navajo Times. He started working for the Navajo Times in February 2010 and was promoted to the Sports Editor position at the end of summer in 2012. Previously, he wrote for the Gallup Independent. Reach him at qjodie@navajotimes.com