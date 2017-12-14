Wrestling royalty to take part in VMI Invite

WINDOW ROCK

Twenty-eight teams are scheduled to compete in the Veteran Memorial Wrestling Invitational hosted by Window Rock High School on Friday and Saturday.

The annual event has grown in numbers over the years and this year’s tournament is considered a must-see blockbuster event.

“We are honored to host such an event,” Window Rock coach Marc Hillis said. “We’re gaining notoriety around the state. It’s nice to hear the positive comments and praises from other coaches, parents and fans from afar.”

Hillis said this year’s event will have teams from three different states, highlighted by Sunnyside High School’s first trip to Window Rock. Since 1990, the Tucson, Arizona school has captured 30 state titles.

“Sunnyside High School is legendary in Arizona wrestling,” said Hillis, who noted the number of caliber wrestlers that grapple at the Division I collegiately.

“They are national champion material and they produce All-Americans,” he said.

Hillis said his friend, Thom Ortiz, is a Sunnyside alum who coached the Arizona State University wrestling program for eight years. The former ASU All-American took over the program at his alma mater in 2001 and during his tenure he posted an overall record of 79-60-1.

Hillis also spoke highly of Lou Gomez, a product of Sunnyside, who coached at Valley High School in Sanders in the late 1980s.

“It’s no wonder Valley High School was one of the top 2A wrestling programs for three years straight,” he said.

Hillis said Sunnyside recently competed in the Rio Rancho Southwest Shootout and, according to their coaches, they dominated that competition against some of New Mexico’s best programs.

“We’re glad to have them coming to our tournament and I hope that it also adds to the prestige of our VMI,” he said.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.