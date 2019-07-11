Select Page

From a tray to a trailer: A crusty entrepreneur brings in the dough

Posted by | Jul 11, 2019 | |

From a tray to a trailer: A crusty entrepreneur brings in the dough

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Victoria Largo shows off her peperoni pizza.

WINDOW ROCK

In 1996, Victoria Largo was hustling to sell baked goods and ice-cream in her home community of Crownpoint. Amid the hustle and bustle, her daughter came up with the idea of selling pizza.

This is something Largo had never thought of trying.

Thus, Victoria’s Pizza came into being. Her dough recipe came from her paternal grandmother and from there she experimented to create the crust she has today.

“What makes my pizza different is that we use top quality ingredients,” she said. “My crust is homemade, all from scratch. Nothing artificial. It’s all pure homemade from Bluebird flour.”

Largo’s pizza was created on the Navajo Nation through trial and error. When Largo first started to sell pizza, she would go over to their local hospital and set up on something similar to a TV food tray.

She would have up to three pizzas and sell them by the slice for $2.50. Fast-forward two decades: she has sold enough pizza to not only raise her six children but also to upgrade her digs. Largo now has an RV and concession trailer that she uses to sell.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Pauly Denetclaw

Pauly Denetclaw is Meadow People born for Towering House People. She was raised in Manuelito and Naschitti, New Mexico. She was the co-recipient of the Native American Journalist Association's 2016 Richard LaCourse Award for Investigative Reporting. Denetclaw is currently finishing her degree in multimedia journalism from the University of New Mexico - Main. Denetclaw covers a range of topics including genetic research, education, health, social justice issues and small businesses. She loves coffee, writing and being with her family. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram. Her handle is @pdineclah

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

53.0 F (11.7 C)
Dewpoint: 36.0 F (2.2 C)
Humidity: 52%
Wind: Northeast at 4.6 MPH (4 KT)
Pressure: 30.30

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Maine health grants seek to boost vulnerable communities

FCC approves priority window for tribes to expand broadband

Body of missing girl found in swollen South Dakota creek

New Mexico regulators chart course for coal plant closure

Oklahoma governor, tribes clash over casino gaming revenue

Arizona man sentenced to 20 years for 2 New Mexico killings

Today in Arizona History

Ex-IT worker who hacked former company's website gets prison

3 men killed when car lands on top in Big Horn County creek

Colorado firm fined for death of worker in well explosion

Former tribal president pleads guilty to travel fraud scheme

Feds boosting suicide prevention support for Maine tribes

First US children's series with Alaska Native lead kicks off

Presidential hopefuls to address Native American issues

Fugitive from Iowa arrested on reservation ranch in Montana

Bill to let tribes address domestic violence in limbo

Warren pitches executive orders on race and gender pay gap

Benched: Chief Wahoo not All-Star this time in Cleveland

FBI: Shiprock-area man arrested in homicide of woman

Moon landing, women's suffrage exhibits open in Bismarck