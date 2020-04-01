Bashas’ employee tests positive in Piñon

WINDOW ROCK

The Bashas’ supermarket in Piñon, Arizona, will close at 4 p.m. today (Wednesday) after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the store’s interim manager confirmed.

Cathy Begay, who identified herself as the “P.I.C.” (person in charge), said the employee last worked on Monday. All the employees who had contact with the person will be tested and the store will be deep cleaned by a professional cleaning company Wednesday night, she said. It will reopen Thursday.

Begay said it’s unlikely the employee infected anyone because the store has been taking extra precautions for weeks, including wiping down all the registers between uses and disinfecting surfaces multiple times per day.

She added some higher-ups in the company will be visiting the store Thursday and making sure all protocols are followed, and the store will be transferring in employees to replace those who are awaiting test results.