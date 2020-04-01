Bashas’ employee tests positive in Piñon
WINDOW ROCK
The Bashas’ supermarket in Piñon, Arizona, will close at 4 p.m. today (Wednesday) after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the store’s interim manager confirmed.
Begay said it’s unlikely the employee infected anyone because the store has been taking extra precautions for weeks, including wiping down all the registers between uses and disinfecting surfaces multiple times per day.
She added some higher-ups in the company will be visiting the store Thursday and making sure all protocols are followed, and the store will be transferring in employees to replace those who are awaiting test results.