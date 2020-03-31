Navajo Police enforce curfew in Tuba City

TUBA CITY

Navajo Nation Police in Tuba City on Monday night were busy enforcing the Navajo Nation curfew in an effort to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The police took to neighborhood streets and got on the intercom to tell people they needed to stay inside.

Police officers pulled over drivers to tell them there was a curfew in effect that started at 8 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m.

The Navajo Nation issued a new public health order on Sunday that extends the current “stay-at-home” order and includes the curfew, which went into effect on Monday night.

The order gives essential employees with an official identification and/or a letter from their employer stating they are authorized to work, the OK to be going to and from their jobs.

A message posted on Facebook Monday by the Navajo PD states, “the Navajo Police Department will support the emergency public health order by continuing our efforts of education … Those who fail to abide by the order may be subject to sanctions outlined by Navajo Nation law.”