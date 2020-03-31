Tuesday, March 31, 2020
37° Partly Cloudy

Select Page

Navajo Police enforce curfew in Tuba City

Navajo Police enforce curfew in Tuba City

Navajo Times | Donovan
A Navajo Police officer with the Tuba City District speaks to a driver about the curfew that went into effect on the Navajo Nation at 8 p.m. on Monday. Navajo Police began stopping traffic after 8 p.m. No citations were issued.

Donovan Quintero

Posted by | Mar 31, 2020 | , |

TUBA CITY

Navajo Nation Police in Tuba City on Monday night were busy enforcing the Navajo Nation curfew in an effort to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The police took to neighborhood streets and got on the intercom to tell people they needed to stay inside.

 As a public service, the Navajo Times is making all coverage of the coronavirus pandemic fully available on its website. Please support the Times by subscribing.

 See where the virus is on the Navajo Nation now.

 Follow these tips to stay safe and healthy right now.

Police officers pulled over drivers to tell them there was a curfew in effect that started at 8 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m.

The Navajo Nation issued a new public health order on Sunday that extends the current “stay-at-home” order and includes the curfew, which went into effect on Monday night.

The order gives essential employees with an official identification and/or a letter from their employer stating they are authorized to work, the OK to be going to and from their jobs.

A message posted on Facebook Monday by the Navajo PD states, “the Navajo Police Department will support the emergency public health order by continuing our efforts of education … Those who fail to abide by the order may be subject to sanctions outlined by Navajo Nation law.”


Rate:

About The Author

Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

37°
Partly Cloudy
49% humidity
wind: 4mph WSW
H 66 • L 39

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT