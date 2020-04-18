Number of cases ticks up to 1,127 with 44 deaths

WINDOW ROCK

The number of coronavirus cases on the Navajo Nation rose to 1,127 and 44 deaths as of Friday.

In Arizona, Navajo County had 316 cases; Apache, 168; and Coconino, 203.

In New Mexico, McKinley County had 235 cases; San Juan, 153; Cibola, 13; Socorro, 10; and Sandoval, 12.

In Utah, San Juan County had 12 cases.

The 57-hour weekend curfew is in place and ends on Monday, at 5 a.m. (MDT). Navajo Nation Police will once again enforce the curfew and will also issue citations to curfew violators, which may include up to $1,000 in fines and/or 30 days in jail.

Last weekend, Navajo Police issued 119 citations to people who violated the curfew.

Stricter provisions are now in place for businesses as well.