Positive tests at 2 Gallup nursing homes, families say

WINDOW ROCK

Workers at two nursing homes in Gallup tested positive for the coronavirus, their families were told on Thursday.

According to one family member, they were told employees at the McKinley Center Nursing Home, which is located near Gallup Indian Medical Center, and Red Rocks Care Center, which is located in east Gallup, tested positive for the virus.

According to one family, they were told residents have been isolated to their rooms and decontamination efforts at the facilities are underway.

It was not known if any of the residents at either senior center had been tested for COVID-19.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, the number of confirmed cases in McKinley County went from 204 on Wednesday to 265 on Thursday.

The Navajo Nation reported 121 Navajo citizens have been added to the growing list of infected people across the reservation, for a total of 1,042 as of Thursday.

Both the city of Gallup and McKinley County have prohibited the sale of beverages with an alcohol content greater than 15% on Tuesday in city and county convenience stores.

A curfew mandate from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. was shot down by both the Gallup City Council and the McKinley County Commission during an emergency meeting.


