2 killed in Chinle crashes

CHINLE

An IHS psychologist who worked at the Chinle Comprehensive Health Center was killed in an auto accident on New Year’s Eve, IHS spokeswoman Jenny Notah confirmed Tuesday.

Robert De Hardy died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 191 and the road to the hospital about 5 p.m., witnesses said.

It was the second fatal accident in Chinle in less than a week. Navajo Route 7 just east of the main intersection was closed for several hours Thursday morning after a car reportedly struck a semi-truck, killing a woman who has not been officially identified.

Chief of Police Phillip Francisco said Tuesday he had just gotten back from vacation and did not have the details on the crashes, but would release a press release this week.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.