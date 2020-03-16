All Arizona schools closed through March 27

DURANGO, Colo.

All Arizona schools, including public, private, BIE and charter schools, are closed through March 27, Gov. Doug Ducey and State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced Sunday.

“During this time, the Arizona Department of Education will continue to develop and share guidance to schools regarding instructional time, statewide testing, provision of special education services, school meals and more,” reads the Arizona Department of Education’s website.

According to the website, the department has received approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to allow school meals to be taken and consumed off school premises, so school districts with a high proportion of students receiving free lunch and breakfast — which includes all of the reservation schools — may opt to continue their feeding programs with sack lunches that students can pick up.

Statewide standardized testing, usually scheduled for late April, may be waived or extended.

Students with disabilities are guaranteed the right to special education by state law, so “schools should consider how they will work with parents of children with disabilities during a closure,” the website suggests.

Some suggestions are home visits, teleservices, homework packets or internet-based lessons.

Seniors who are slated to graduate this year will need to stay tuned. “The Arizona Department of Education is working with education leaders at the local, state and federal level to provide guidance to schools regarding high school graduation,” the website states. Updates will posted on the website, azed.gov/commuications.