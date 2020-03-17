COVID-19 not stopping elections in Arizona 

WINDOW ROCK

Despite a coronavirus pandemic raging throughout the country and around the world, voters will be casting their votes in the Democratic Presidential Preference Election at polls across the Arizona part of the Navajo Nation Tuesday.

To prevent the spread of the virus, election officials in Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties, which overlap the Navajo Nation on the Arizona side, have stated that hand sanitizers, gloves, Clorox wipes, alcohol wipes and Kleenex will be on hand for voters and poll workers.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez also said on Monday his administration had a conversation with Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Sunday about postponing elections. Nez said Hobbs said it was out of her authority and elections “had to continue.”

“It’s important for Navajos to vote in an election, so how do we did it in the safest possible way?” Nez asked. “They do have a plan that they shared with us of what they’re going to do.”

In addition to the sanitizers and wipes that’ll be on hand at polls, a six-foot space between voters will be enforced, as well as constantly wiping down equipment. Curbside voting will be another option.

“If voters want to choose that option then they should be allowed to vote from their car,” he said.

And for people who are sick?

“Those that are sick, obviously they need to do it from their car,” Nez said.

Arizona was the first state in the U.S. to confirm a COVID-19 back on Jan. 26. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the patient is a Maricopa County resident and student at the Arizona State University, who had traveled to Wuhan, China, where heath officials say the virus may have originated. Since then, 4,476 people in the country have tested positive for the virus. Arizona currently has 18 confirmed cases, all in Maricopa, Pinal, Pima, and Graham Counties, in Central and Southern Arizona.

New Mexico had remained coronavirus-free until last week when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on March 11 confirmed three people “presumptively” tested positive for the virus. Since, 18 more people have tested positive. All of the confirmed cases are in the counties of Bernalillo, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Socorro.

The New Mexico Democratic primary is not until June 2.

For tomorrow’s presidential preference election in Arizona, Nez said he hopes signs will be posted Informing people they can vote from their cars.

“Hopefully they’ll put some signs up, giving that option right up front. We want to do in a safe manner,” he said.

Polling stations will open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Daylight Savings Time across the Navajo Nation.

Here are the places to vote:

Black Mesa Chapter House

Chilchinbeto Chapter House

Forest Lake Chapter House

Kayenta Old Primary School

Shonto Prep School (Elementary School small gym)

Low Mountain Chapter House

Pinon Chapter House

Whipoorwill Springs Chapter House

Greasewood Chapter House

Jeddito Chapter House

Whitecone Chapter House

Little Singer School (Counseling hogan)

Dilkon Chapter House

Hopi L.D.S. Church

Kykotsmovi Senior Center

Teesto Chapter Chapter House

Indian Wells Chapter House

Hardrock Chapter House