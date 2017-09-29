Arrest made in stabbing death

GALLUP

Montoya Johnson, a 42-year-of resident of Albuquerque, is facing charges of murder in the first degree and tampering with evidence in connection with the murder of Raymond Peshlakai on Sept. 23 in Gallup.

Peshlakai, 49, of Naschitti, New Mexico, was stabbed while walking on the 600 block of South Second Street about 9 p.m. He later died at Gallup Indian Medical Center.

Police said Johnson surfaced as a suspect at 11 a.m. Tuesday when police were called to the downtown walkway in reference to a man who was waving a knife around.

Police later learned that a woman was with him on the night of Sept. 23 and she was picked up. Police have not released her name.

She said, according to Johnson’s arrest warrant, the two were walking to the Sports Page Lounge when they saw Peshlakai and Johnson pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

When asked why he did it, she said it was in connection with a beating that a friend of his received at the hands of a man with the nickname “Tall Wolf.” She said she knew Peshlakai was also known as “Black Wolf.”

She added that she and Johnson were both high on methamphetamine that night.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.