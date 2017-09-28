Obituaries for Sept. 28, 2017

Joseph R. Yazzie

REHOBOTH, N.M. — Funeral services for Joseph R. Yazzie, 57, will be held today, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. at the Rehoboth Christian Reformed Church in Rehoboth, New Mexico. Burial will follow at the Rehoboth cemetery.

Joseph was born Jan. 5, 1960, into the Dzil gháá Deeshchii’nii (Jicarilla Apache/Start of the Red Streak People Clan); born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). His nali is Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together); chei is Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle). He died Sept. 22, 2017.

Joseph is a 1977 graduate of Rehoboth High School and worked for Kerr McGee Corporation, Indian Health Service, Behavioral Health Service and other various jobs.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Louise Lee; stepfather, Allan T. Morez; children, Russell Yazzie, Brian Yazzie, Cheyanne Billy and Brianna Yazzie; brother, Wilhelm H. Jymison Jr.; and sisters, Laura Yazzie and Josephine Yazzie.

Pallbearers will be Alvin Thompson, Patrick Begay, Clifford Johnson, Donald Patrick, Darryl Holtsoi and Tommy Mims.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Patrick S. Murphy

GALLUP — Funeral services for Patrick S. Murphy, 73, will be held today, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. (DST) at the Rollie Palm Chapel in Gallup. Burial will follow at the Houck community cemetery in Houck, Arizona.

Patrick was born Jan. 23, 1944, in Querino Canyon, Arizona, into the Tó’áhaní (Near the Water Clan), born for Naaneesht’ézhi Táchii’nii (The Charcoal Streaked Division of the Red Running Into the Water Clan). He died Sept. 22, 2017, in Sanders, Arizona.

Patrick attended school in Sanders, Arizona, graduating in 1965 from Chilocco Indian School in Oklahoma. He worked various jobs before retiring in 2009.

Patrick is survived by his sons, Derrick Gordon, Fabian Murphy, Michael Gordon and Marty M. Murphy; and daughters, Patricia A. Murphy, Lisa M. Murphy and Bernadette P. Murphy.

Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Marie Murphy; brothers, Yazzie James, Teddy James, Tony Murphy, Albert Murphy and Henry Murphy; and sisters, Margaret Murphy, Lucy Thompson, Winifred Yazzie, Mary Largo and Dorothy Joe.

Pallbearers will be Derrick Gordon, Fabian Murphy, Marty M. Murphy, Afton A. Murphy, Christopher Joe and Mercury Bitsuie.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Kevin Willeto

GALLUP — Funeral services for Kevin Willeto, 30, will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m. at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at the Gallup City Cemetery.

Kevin was born April 12, 1987, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, into the Tl’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan), born for Ta’neeszahnii (Tangle Clan). His nali is Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan); chei is Zuni. He died Sept. 24, 2017, in Standing Rock, New Mexico.

Kevin is a 2005 graduate of Wingate High School. He enjoyed being a father to his children and grew up working on the family ranch, helping family and friends. He enjoyed running, playing the guitar and video games. He recently was a participant in the Tseííahí Community School Family and Child Education Program with his son.

Kevin is survived by his son, Killian Willeto; daughter, Abigail Joe; mother, Unabelle Willeto; father, Ben J. Willie; sisters, Keona Hosteen and Kimberly Mann Belone; and grandmother, Christine Willeto.

Kevin is preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Willeto; grandfather, Thompson Willeto; and uncle, Thomas Willeto.

Pallbearers will be family and close friends.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.