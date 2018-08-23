Is Karis back, through the back door?

WINDOW ROCK

Karis Begaye, President Russell Begaye’s daughter and former legal advisor who resigned after crashing a tribal vehicle under the influence of alcohol this spring, may be back working for the president’s office through a contracted law firm.

When the Navajo Times called Stetson Law Offices in Albuquerque on Aug. 15 to ask if Karis Begaye worked there, the receptionist who answered the phone replied, “Yes.”

When pressed for more details, she nervously advised this reporter to “talk to Cate (Stetson).”