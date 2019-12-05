Man arrested in Kaibeto murder

By Krista Allen

Special to the Times

KAIBETO, TS’AHBIIKIN, and WILDCAT PEAK, Ariz.

A Kaibeto man has been arrested in connection with an apparent murder that occurred there Nov. 24.

Gregory Aguero, 27, was apprehended Nov. 26 as a person of interest in the death of Emerson Smallcanyon, 37, also of Kaibeto.

The Navajo Division of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

Authorities were called to Kaibeto Dec. 3 after an individual reported that a male was shot, said Christina Tsosie, spokeswoman for the Navajo Police.

“Navajo Police … responded to the call and found a deceased male individual with a single gunshot wound,” Tsosie told the Navajo Times.

The deceased man was identified by Kaibeto residents as Smallcanyon. Witnesses said Smallcanyon was working on his bike when somebody came up behind him and shot him in the neck.

The Navajo Rangers were the first to respond to the scene, said rangers stationed in the Western District. The rangers said during the search for the suspect, they also found another body. It did not appear to be related to the murder, they said. No more information on the second body was available at press time.

Aguero on July 4 last year was allegedly caught assaulting his girlfriend in Wahweap along the Stateline boat ramp near Page, Arizona. He allegedly fled the scene when officers arrived. He was found shortly thereafter at a swim beach by officers from the National Park Service and the Kane County, Utah, Sheriff’s Office.

Aguero has been arrested for DUI of alcohol, drug use, assault, and disorderly conduct (fighting), according to his arrest records filed in Coconino County.

Ts’ahbiikin Lockdown

Another incident took place at Inscription House Health Clinic after the Kaibeto incident, said Tsosie.

“Kayenta Police District informed the (Indian Health Service) Inscription House of the incident and the clinic initiated a lockdown as a precaution,” Tsosie said. No more information was available on that incident.

Wildcat Peak incident

In an apparently unrelated incident, the Navajo Rangers told the Navajo Times on Tuesday morning that an armed man was apprehended.

The Western District rangers said they received a report of a male suspect with a weapon just west of Wildcat Peak, near Tonalea-Red Lake, Arizona.



