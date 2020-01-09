Police Blotter: DNA evidence leads to arrest in 17-year-old sex assault case

FLAGSTAFF

DNA evidence has led to an arrest in a 17-year-old sexual assault case, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested 58-year-old David Louis Slade of Eagar, Arizona, for a sexual assault committed in 2003. Slade was identified as the suspect in a sexual assault committed just outside Flagstaff through DNA evidence.

In April 2003, the 18-year-old victim had reported an unknown male suspect entered her home at night and held her against her will and sexually assaulted her.

The victim had identified and directed detectives to semen left by the suspect. A DNA profile was obtained from the semen, but the suspect was never identified.

In July 2004, a young adult female reported being the victim of a sexual assault at her apartment in Cedar City, Utah. An unknown male suspect had entered her home at night and sexually assaulted her.

Cedar City Police were able to collect biological evidence that was later analyzed and a DNA profile obtained.

The DNA profile from both the Coconino County case and the Cedar City case were submitted independently to a database. The database found that the DNA profile from both cases was from the same suspect, but that suspect was unidentified. The cases had remained unsolved.

In March 2019, Coconino County detectives re-submitted the suspect DNA to the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Crime Lab DNA Unit. A check of the DNA profile of the unidentified sexual assault suspect was done through a search of samples taken from persons who were either arrested or convicted of qualifying felony crimes.

Through this search, DPS analysts were able to identify two potential relatives of the unidentified suspect. Analysts were able to determine the suspect was related to the two familial samples on the family’s paternal side.

The relatives of the suspect had been arrested or convicted of crimes unrelated to the Coconino County and Cedar City case.

With the assistance of the Apache County Sheriff’s Office, David Slade was identified as a possible suspect. A DNA sample was obtained from Slade on Dec. 27, 2019. The sample was delivered to the DPS Crime Lab late that afternoon.

The DPS Crime Lab analyzed Slade’s DNA and on Dec. 30, 2019, reported that Slade’s DNA matched that of the suspect DNA from the April 2003 sexual assault.

Slade had an initial appearance before a judge in Apache County where he was released to the custody of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. Slade was transported to Flagstaff where he is being held at the Coconino County Jail on charges of kidnapping, burglary and sexual assault.

Navajo Co. Sheriff reports 7 arrests

HOLBROOK, Ariz. – The Navajo County Sheriff reports the following activity from Dec. 29 through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

On Dec. 30, Michael Scorse, 32, of Snowflake, Arizona, was arrested on State Route 77 at Milepost 369 in Snowflake for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor warrant out of the Snowflake Justice Court for disobeying a lawful court order on an original charge of shoplifting. Michael was booked into the Navajo County Jail.

On Jan. 1, 2020, Montevarde Begay, 50, of Ganado, Arizona, was arrested in Holbrook for one misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court for failure to appear on original charges of shoplifting. Montevarde was booked into the Navajo County Jail.

Also on Jan. 1, Alicia Aragon, 48, of Winslow, was arrested in Winslow for DUI-slightest degree, possession of an open container in a vehicle, failure to identify and one misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court for violation of a court order on an original charge of shoplifting. Alicia was booked into the Navajo County Jail.

On Jan. 2, OBrian John, 29, of Indian Wells, Arizona, was arrested in Holbrook for three misdemeanor warrants out of the Holbrook Justice Court, Winslow Justice Court and Flagstaff City Court for failure to appear, pre-adjudication rule and violation of a court order. The original charges on the warrants were for disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and shoplifting. OBrian was booked into the Navajo County Jail.

Also on Jan. 2, Derrick Begay, 30, of Winslow, was arrested in Holbrook for DUI-slightest degree and extreme DUI-above 0.15. Begay was booked into the Navajo County Jail.

On Jan. 4, Noah DoBell, 35, of Holbrook, was arrested in Holbrook for one Misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for pre-adjudication rule on an original charge of possession of a cancelled or fictitious driver’s license and failure to appear. Noah was booked into to the Navajo County Jail.

On Dec. 30, a Navajo County deputy conducted a traffic stop at SR 277 and Tonto in Heber for a civil traffic violation. The vehicle fled from the deputy and ended up wrecking down the road.

Upon completion of the investigation, Ivan Avila, 19, of Phoenix was arrested for unlawful flight from law enforcement, resisting arrest, failure to remain at scene of crash, false reporting, open container x7, aggravated DUI and also a warrant for his arrest for DUI. Avila was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low, Arizona.

In the report for the period of Dec. 15 through Dec. 21, the Navajo County Sheriff report included the following cases.

On Dec. 16, Tyrell Cayaditto, 20, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, was arrested at Interstate 40 Mile Post 268 eastbound for criminal speeding. Cayaditto was traveling at 102 mph on Interstate 40 and was incarcerated at the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 17, Sylvester Nez, 33, of Piñon, Arizona, was arrested on State Route 77 Milepost 376 located in Holbrook for exceeding 85 mph. Nez was issued a criminal citation in lieu of incarceration.

Information: WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.