Select Page

Shooting, stabbing calls occur within minutes of one another

Posted by | Apr 26, 2019 | |

GALLUP

Two separate incidents had multiple police agencies scrambling to three locations on Thursday afternoon in Gallup.

At 12:28 p.m., Gallup Police were notified a shooting victim had been transported by private vehicle to Gallup Indian Medical Center.

As they began investigating the shooting, police received a call that a person had been stabbed and was at the Thunderbird Jewelry Supply in west Gallup.

During their investigation, Capt. Marinda Spencer said police established the stabbing most likely occurred about a half-mile east at the Gardenia Inn.

Despite the calls coming in within minutes of each other, Spencer said, the incidents were not connected. She added the stabbing victim was treated and released and the shooting call was turned over to the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gallup Police Department, New Mexico State Police and the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office all responded to both incidents.

No suspects have been arrested in either incident. Police continue to investigate.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Former US Interior Secretary Manuel Lujan Jr. has died

Can Milwaukee's communities of color cash in on the DNC? - HOLD FOR RELEASE UNTIL 12:01 A.M. CDT. THIS STORY MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST OR POSTED ONLINE BEFORE 12:01 A.M. CDT.

Greenpeace wants lawsuit moved to possibly friendlier venue

1

Maine could allow bets on sports

Oklahoma governor combines Columbus, Native American days

Powwow to focus on missing, murdered Native American women

Belcourt School Board members suspended for alleged threats

NTSB releases report on deadly helicopter crash near Phoenix

Mills could restore 'neglected' tribal-state commission

Missing indigenous women spotlighted as bill signed

One of the last monolingual Cherokee speakers is dead at 88

National monument advisory panel new flashpoint in debate

Stop along Underground Railroad receives special designation

False statement conviction overturned

83 percent of high school seniors graduated in 2018

Alaska native corporation settles lawsuit with whistleblower

Another Grand Canyon visitor dies in fall from edge

New Mexico governor posts her first appointments online

Handful of US states are poised to legalize sports betting

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

A Few Clouds

74.0 F (23.3 C)
Dewpoint: 25.0 F (-3.9 C)
Humidity: 16%
Wind: West at 19.6 MPH (17 KT)
Pressure: 30.07

More weather »