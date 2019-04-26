Shooting, stabbing calls occur within minutes of one another

GALLUP

Two separate incidents had multiple police agencies scrambling to three locations on Thursday afternoon in Gallup.

At 12:28 p.m., Gallup Police were notified a shooting victim had been transported by private vehicle to Gallup Indian Medical Center.

As they began investigating the shooting, police received a call that a person had been stabbed and was at the Thunderbird Jewelry Supply in west Gallup.

During their investigation, Capt. Marinda Spencer said police established the stabbing most likely occurred about a half-mile east at the Gardenia Inn.

Despite the calls coming in within minutes of each other, Spencer said, the incidents were not connected. She added the stabbing victim was treated and released and the shooting call was turned over to the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gallup Police Department, New Mexico State Police and the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office all responded to both incidents.

No suspects have been arrested in either incident. Police continue to investigate.