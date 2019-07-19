Body found in burned vehicle identified

WINDOW ROCK

Nastacio Keith Travis

The FBI has identified the body that was found in a burning vehicle on Monday morning.

According to a news alert issued by the FBI on Friday afternoon, Nastacio Keith Travis, 51, of Zuni was found in the trunk of a light-colored Dodge Avenger SXT discovered on fire off Pipeline Road, in an isolated area north of Church Rock, New Mexico.

The cause of Travis’ death has not yet been determined.

Anybody who had contact with Travis recently or who recalls seeing anything suspicious in the area on Monday between the hours of 6 and 7 a.m., is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are continuing to investigate.