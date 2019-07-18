BeGaye resigns, suggests LDA to replace him

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Fifth-term Council Delegate Nelson BeGaye resigned unexpectedly Monday, citing health issues.

WINDOW ROCK

The 24th Navajo Nation Council summer session started off with a surprising resignation.

Council Delegate Nelson BeGaye apologized to his constituents and colleagues that he had to step down from his position, citing health concerns.

Before committee or council meetings, BeGaye was a popular delegate to call upon to say a prayer. His prayers could run for as long as 20 minutes. In his detailed, heartfelt prayers BeGaye humbled himself and asked for guidance, protection, and revered the “Women Nation.”

And in his last address to the 24th Navajo Nation Council, BeGaye was true to tone: humble, sincere and caring.

“I started my fifth term as a delegate,” said BeGaye. “How beautiful we were together when we were sworn in. Four years ago we said we were going to be together. But, today my colleagues, my relatives, I have to apologize today is my last day. I am resigning from my position as a 24th Navajo Nation Council (delegate).”

BeGaye said his health issue, which he did not specify, came about unexpectedly.


Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.

