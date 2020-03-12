Coronavirus training session turns real 

GALLUP

A training on how to work with people who presumptively test positive for the coronavirus turned real for first responders in Gallup.

Emergency personnel involved in the training at Gallup Indian Medical Center received word their training would have to halt as a real patient was arriving to get tested.

Emergency personnel left after hospital officials conducted their testing.

The hospital’s public information officer said she couldn’t reveal if the person is the first person who has been tested for presumptive COVID-19 in McKinley County without first consulting the Navajo Area office of the Indian Health Service.

The tests take 24 to 48 hours to process.