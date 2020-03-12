Thursday, March 12, 2020
Coronavirus training session turns real 

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Gallup Firefighters simulate dealing with a patient who is presumed to have the coronavirus during a training session on Thursday in Gallup.

Donovan Quintero

GALLUP

A training on how to work with people who presumptively test positive for the coronavirus turned real for first responders in Gallup.

Emergency personnel involved in the training at Gallup Indian Medical Center received word their training would have to halt as a real patient was arriving to get tested.

Emergency personnel left after hospital officials conducted their testing.

The hospital’s public information officer said she couldn’t reveal if the person is the first person who has been tested for presumptive COVID-19 in McKinley County without first consulting the Navajo Area office of the Indian Health Service.

The tests take 24 to 48 hours to process.


Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

