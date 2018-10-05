Delegate passes on

TOHATCHI

An announcement was made in the middle of a volleyball game Thursday evening that Navajo Nation Council Delegate Steven Begay has died.

The announcement stopped the homecoming match between the Tohatchi Lady Cougars and the Zuni Lady Thunderbirds for 10 minutes.

“Steven Begay has passed away. We just heard the announcement awhile ago,” Lawrence Etsitty said.

Unconfirmed reports said Begay died of a heart attack.

A few of the Tohatchi volleyball players left the game after hearing the news.

Begay was vying for a second term and was running against Pernell Halona from Tohatchi.

No other information is available at this time.