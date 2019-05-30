Select Page

‘Everyone respected him’: Lifetime career as lawmaker ends for John Pinto

Posted by | May 30, 2019 | |

‘Everyone respected him’: Lifetime career as lawmaker ends for John Pinto

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Vehicles driving southbound in U.S. Highway 491 park off the road as a procession for the late New Mexico State Senator John Pinto goes by on Wednesday morning in Twin Lakes, New Mexico.

LOS ANGELES

John Pinto, who trained to be a Navajo Code Talker, died Friday at the age of 94 and will go down in history as one of the greatest Navajo politicians of the last century.

Which may be ironic since he never really got the accolades he deserved during his 42 years as a member of the New Mexico State Senate.

This was by far the record for being a member of the state senate. His colleagues in the Legislature have praised him for the dedication he brought to his time in the Senate, saying he was one of those rare politicians who didn’t go around touting his horn and sending out press releases whenever he got money for one of his chapters.

In fact, according to Senate records, between 1977 when he was first elected to his death, he had distributed more than $120 million in state capital outlay funds to chapters in his district and not once did he send out a press release promoting these grants. “Everyone in the Senate respected him,” said Sen. George Munoz, D-Gallup, adding that this included Republicans.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Bill Donovan

Bill Donovan has been writing about the Navajo Nation government since 1971 and for the Navajo Times since 1976. He is currently semi-retired and is living in Torrance, California, and continues to report for the Navajo Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

35.0 F (1.7 C)
Dewpoint: 30.0 F (-1.1 C)
Humidity: 82%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.12

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT



From the Wires

Memorial procession for Navajo lawmaker traverses state

Census director meets in Albuquerque ahead of 2020 count

UIC to offer in-state tuition to US tribal nation members

Wyoming prosecutor finds no violations in reservation voting

Interior secretary, tribes meet amid drilling fight

Man drops plan to open South Dakota Medal of Honor Museum

Interior secretary, tribes meet amid drilling fight

South Dakota project fights financial crimes against tribes

Coming home: Navajo to get treaty that ended imprisonment

Today in History June 2, 2019

Nursery wants southwest Florida's first marijuana license

Grizzlies on the move in US Rockies as hunting in limbo

Toxic plants suspected of killing cows in Four Corners

Native veterans get another chance to receive land

WWII Code Talker and longtime NM lawmaker dies at 94

Montana man pleads guilty to role in fatal crash

AP Explains- How retirement legislation impacts you

Arizona Senate delays budget debate; House moves slowly

Arizona man gets 7-year prison term for domestic violence

Arizona Legislature to consider boosting per-day pay