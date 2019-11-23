‘Feeding the Homeless’ event set Wednesday

BOULDER, Colo.

Part of being thankful for what we have involves sharing it with others., At least, that’s the impetus for a special Thanksgiving eve dinner in Shiprock.

A free Thanksgiving meal will be served to the homeless at Redd’s Event Center from noon “until the food runs out,” said Tsé Alnaozt’i’i’ Chapter President Frank Smithwho is also senior center director and a member of the chapter’s Authorized Local Emergency Response Team.

The chapter, the ALERT team and Navajo Nation Department of Aging and Long Term Care Services are cooperating to sponsor the dinner, with donations of money, food, time and warm clothing from community members welcome.

“My vice president, Gerald Henderson, has been very helpful, as well as our secretary-treasurer Jourdan Washburn and Tiny Barber from the ALERT team,” Smith said “We hadn’t done one of these in a couple of years and decided it was time.”

Any homeless person in Northern Agency is welcome.

Smith, who in his limited spare time manages to be a concert promoter, has also invited some local talent to entertain the participants and create a festive atmosphere.

“We just feel that everyone deserves a nice Thanksgiving dinner,” Smith explained.

To volunteer or donate, contact Tsé Alnaozt’i’i’ Chapter at 505-723-2711.