Filing period for Navajo Nation candidates shortened

WINDOW ROCK

The filing period for candidates in this year’s Navajo Nation election has been reduced from 90 days to 14, according to the Navajo Election Administration.

The time for candidates to file opens on May 17 and closes May 30. NEA will then have 14 days to review candidates’ applications.

The new, shorter time period applies to candidates for president and vice president, Navajo Nation Council delegates, Navajo Board of Election Supervisors and the board of education.

The primary election is set for Aug. 28 and the general election is on Nov. 6.

NEA director Edbert Little said the Council approved the changes, which were signed into law in April of 2017, based on 2015 recommendations from the NBOES.

Little said the changes create more efficiency and consistency for candidates. Under the previous timeframe, the application review period varied based on when the application was filed. Under the new provisions, the review period will be 14 days for all positions.

The NEA encourages members of the Navajo Nation to register to vote in the upcoming elections.

Information: http://www.navajoelections.navajo-nsn.gov.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.