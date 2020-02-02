High winds, snow expected on reservation 

WINDOW ROCK

The spring winds are returning.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings and wind advisories for the whole Navajo Nation that are expected to arrive this evening.

Sustained winds between 30 and 40 miles per hour, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour, will hit much of Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties. Temperatures will drop as the winds blow through the area, bringing snow showers on Monday.

While Arizonans have been warned to brace for high winds, New Mexicans have also been warned of impending weather that could create difficult conditions for them.

Temperatures are forecasted to plummet as the winds bring a mix of snow showers and blowing dust that will create low visibility driving conditions for travelers.

Drivers are advised by the NWS that driving conditions will become difficult on Interstate 40 in Arizona and New Mexico, as well as on Highway 264 in Arizona, through Monday.

Gusting winds could damage rooftops and debris being blown from the wind could damage homes.

The weather will begin to dissipate by Wednesday morning, said the NWS.