Honoring the fallen Fallen Warriors Bike Run remembers those who lived behind the shield May 10, 2018

By Nathan J. Tohtsoni

Special to the Times

THOREAU, N.M.

At the head of more than 100 motorcycles motoring across the Navajo Nation, Ervin Redhouse, of Tsaile, Arizona, had spent hours welding a metal police shield on the front-end of his motorcycle in honor of his late brother, Samuel Redhouse, for the third annual Navajo Nation Fallen Warriors Bike Run.

Unseen to the droves of people and vehicles who pulled to the roadside and waved, saluted or gave a thumbs up, Redhouse’s eyes were teared under his helmet as he remembered a brother taken too young. He was ambushed by sniper fire in the line of duty as a Navajo Nation Police officer on Feb. 17, 1997.

“He was on his day off. It was a Monday,” Redhouse said. “There was a report of a man with a weapon when he was called out and he did his duty. Even though it’s been 21 years, sometimes it seems like yesterday. He and I were so close. The emotions come in waves and sometimes you don’t accept it.”

Forgotten. Remembered. Honored. Those words echoed throughout the day when motorcycles departed from the Shiprock Chapter House on Sunday, stopped at a convenience store in Tohatchi and the Eastern Agency Judicial Complex in Crownpoint before ending at the Thoreau Chapter House. Along the 150-mile route, the number of riders grew.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.