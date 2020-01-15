Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Window Rock Weather: Fair 37.0°F

Select Page

Missing 13-year-old may be walking streets in Gallup

Donovan Quintero

Posted by | Jan 14, 2020 | |

GALLUP

snapshot

Courtesy Gallup Police Department
Gallup police say Angel Bennett, 13, was last seen on January 10 and may be walking around the streets in Gallup.

The Gallup Police Department is seeking the assistance of the general public to help them locate a missing juvenile.

According to Captain Erin Toadlena-Pablo with the Gallup Police Department, a 13-year-old boy named Angel Bennett was reported missing by his mother.

Bennett was last seen on January 10 at the Hacienda Motel located on the east side of Gallup.

Toadlena-Pablo said Bennett is 5-feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a red and black jacket and may be with a female named Alvina Bitsilly. Toadlena-Pablo said she did not have a description or additional information on Bitsilly.

Toadlena-Pablo said Bennett was seen walking around the Gallup area with homeless and inebriated people, which she said was concerning considering the age of the juvenile.

“Our officers and detectives have been in contact with their sources trying to locate the boy,” said Toadlena-Pablo.

Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts are urged to immediately contact the McKinley County Metro Dispatch at 505-722-2002, or the Gallup Police Department at 505-863-9365.


Rate:

About The Author

Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

37.0 F (2.8 C)
Dewpoint: 18.0 F (-7.8 C)
Humidity: 46%
Wind: South at 6.9 MPH (6 KT)
Pressure: 30.07

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT