Shirley picks high school principal as running mate

WINDOW ROCK

Candidate for president Joe Shirley Jr. announced Peter Deswood III as his vice-president pick.

Deswood is Tachiinii, born for Kinlichiini. He’s from Upper Fruitland and is the son of Maggie Deswood and the late Peter Deswood Jr., who was a Council delegate.

His wife is Kari Deswood who is an associate professor and chair of the English department at San Juan College. They have three daughters.

“Growing up I always had aspirations to come back to the Nation and help our people,” he said. “My dad was a Council delegate and so was my naali hastiin and my chei Raymond Nakai was a chairman … I really looked up to them and I really looked up to my dad. And I wanted to follow in my dad’s footsteps.”

Deswood is an alumnus of Pennsylvania State University where he earned a master’s degree in education leadership. He’s currently in a doctorate program at Grand Canyon University studying education leadership. He also has two undergraduate degrees, one in education the other in accounting.

“I’m really excited to represent the youth and I’m excited to connect with more people so their voices are heard,” Deswood said.

He’s currently the principal of Rocinante High in Farmington

Kari and Deswood also own a small business called Deswood Consulting.

Not only that but Deswood is the host of a podcast called “21st Century New Age Leaders.”

The Shirley campaign interviewed several candidates and about half were women, said co-campaign manager Alray Nelson.