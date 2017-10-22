Murderer of Ashlynne Mike sentenced to life in prison

ALBUQUERQUE

The family of Ashlynne Mike stood outside front door of the Pete V. Domenici U.S. Courthouse and thanked federal prosecutors for giving them the justice they said their daughter deserved.

Pamela Foster read her statement said their tireless efforts ensured the murderer, Tom Begaye Jr., will see freedom again.

“Our baby can now rest In peace,” Foster said.

Foster also expressed her appreciation for the investigators and the community of San Juan Chapter and Shiprock for their support and compassion.

“It says something about the people of our community and their strength and compassion,” she said.

Foster thanked Navajo Council Delegate Amber Crotty, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez for their continued efforts to implement the Amber Alert System, which community members have said may have prevented Ashlynne’s and her brother’s abduction, which led to her sexual assault and murder.

In August, Begaye changed his plea to guilty and agreed to a mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole.

