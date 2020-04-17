NCI shut down as COVID cases surge

WINDOW ROCK

Na Nizhoozhi Center Inc. detox center in Gallup has seen a surge of positive COVID-19 cases.

Navajo Area Indian Hospital Services director Roselyn Tso said during a meeting of the Navajo Nation Council’s Naabik’iyati’ Committee Thursday the first case of COVID-19 was identified on April 8, but IHS believes there had been cases before that as early as March 30.

“What we are trying to coordinate at a very high level is tracing,” said Tso. “This group is not the most obedient group to try to do self-care. We were able to track down 170 individuals who would’ve had contact with the first cases. At this point we’ve tested 81 and 59 came back positive.”

Right now there are at least 89 of the 170 that IHS is unable to locate. This is not a good situation because since they are still out there walking around they are likely to spread the virus.

“That means these individuals will continue to walk around or travel around not only to Gallup area,” said Tso. “But if these individuals live in the communities out on reservation … we are trying to figure out how we can get information out to their families.”

Tso said NCI had to be closed down because it is not suitable for people to be contained in such close quarters at this time. When she spoke to President Jonathan Nez about the problem they tried to find hotels for the individuals to stay at, and they were able to get over 205 rooms.

She said one problem is that at least 10 percent of them are leaving their rooms during the day and moving around causing more community spread.

“We are working closely with Rehoboth, McKinley County and New Mexico Department of Health,” said Tso. “We are not just talking about Navajos or American Indians or groups that are needing care at this point.”

As of Thursday evening there was a total of 1,042 of COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths on the Navajo Nation. McKinley County has seen a surge at 203 cases, taking second behind Navajo County at 306 cases.

On Tuesday, Gallup City Council voted to temporarily stop alcohol sales at convenience stores in the city of Gallup to help fight the spread of COVID-19. City councilors cited the need to protect transients and homeless people, who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 through the sharing of alcohol among several people from the same bottle.

Earlier this month Sagebrush liquor store near Navajo Nation was shut down after President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer sent a letter to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

In today’s town hall Nez sternly admonished people to refrain from shopping in border towns, especially with the stimulus checks being sent out.

“We got a lot of money in our accounts we are ready to spend,” said Nez. “Now is not the time to go out to the border towns. There are many people out there that want to place blame on the Navajo people for spreading this virus.”

Brian Johnson, deputy director for Navajo Area IHS, said it’s important to know that COVID-19 is community spread. This means when you come into contact with individuals of any type there is an opportunity if transmission of the disease, which is why he stresses practicing social distancing, washing hands, and isolation.

“We can anticipate to see cases,” said Johnson. “That’s why it’s important for us to do what we can personally and professionally to stop or reduce exposure to the virus.”