NHA employees say they were fired for exposing boss

LOS ANGELES

Is there any protection within the Navajo Nation for whistleblowers?

Roberta Roberts

That question is the basis for a complaint that is being filed against the members of the Navajo Housing Authority by a former interim director of the agency, Roberta Roberts, who is claiming her termination stemmed from her blowing the whistle on the man who succeeded her as director of the agency.

Media reports of the circumstances surrounding the firing of Roberts’ successor, Craig Dougal, for having pornographic photos on a company phone, have again placed NHA in the spotlight and have brought into question the ability of the board to handle the affairs of the agency. With the termination of Roberts and Dougal, this brings the number of CEOs of the agency who have been fired to six of the past seven.

Craig Dougal

David Jordan, the Gallup attorney who is representing Roberts and Norman Benally, who was the chief administrative officer at the agency, said both terminations were unjustified and stemmed from their involvement in outing Dougal, who was first placed on investigatory administrative leave and then fired at the end of March.


Bill Donovan

Bill Donovan has been writing about the Navajo Nation government since 1971 and for the Navajo Times since 1976. He is currently semi-retired and is living in Torrance, California, and continues to report for the Navajo Times.

